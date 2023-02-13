 

Inquest into death of Samoa prisoner ordered

In Samoa, the coroner, District Court Judge Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papali'i, has called for an enquiry into the death of a prisoner who allegedly died from consuming paraquat in prison.

Alalatoa told Police in a letter, obtained by Samoa Observer, that she cannot brush aside a number of key issues that have arisen including the possible negligence on the part of prison authorities in not providing proper supervision to prisoners working unsupervised at prison plantations.

She has also ordered a post-mortem be performed on the body.

The letter also states the possible failure of the prison authorities at Tanumalala to exercise reasonable care and attention to prevent those in custody from hurting themselves.

     

