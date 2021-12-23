Inter-Samoa flights on the cards again

American Samoa Covid-19 Task Force chairman, Talauega Eleasalo Ale, said the hope for the new year ahead is that inter-Samoa flights will return to normal and regular commercial flight schedules to be coordinated with the Samoa Government.

Flights between the two Samoas have been ongoing for most of the year to repatriate returning residents in Samoa, special skilled labourers, guest workers, and to assist residents requiring U.S Visas to seek medical care in the U.S

Meanwhile, the Task Force has approved a request from StarKist Samoa cannery for additional guest workers from Samoa to meet production needs and flight arrangements.

Efforts are ongoing between the governments of American Samoa and Samoa to support those efforts.