Lemanu says Samoa is aware of the earthquake situation in the Manu'a island group, and American Samoa needs to focus on this.

Lemanu also says that there are other pressing issues in American Samoa but didn't elaborate further.

Samoa has yet to respond to the request.

Photo file American Samoa government Caption: Leaders of the 2 Samoas - Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa (left) and American Samoa Governor, Lemanu Peleti Mauga