Japan’s Ambassador presents credentials to Samoa’s Head of State

The Credentials ceremony was held at the Head of State’s official residence at Vailele yesterday.

Ambassador Keisuke expressed that Samoa and Japan have enjoyed excellent friendship and relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973. He pledged to fulfill his mission to further strengthen the existing good relations by expanding the scope of cooperation between our two countries.

The Head of State in response acknowledged Japan’s contribution in regards to Samoa’s national development as it serves as the foundation in achieving our sustainable development goals. He congratulated His Excellency on his ambassadorial appointment and expressed his hope that bilateral ties between Samoa and Japan will continue to prosper during his tenure.

Diplomatic relations between Samoa and Japan were formalized on 27 March 1973.

Ambassador Keisuke succeeds Ambassador Terasawa Genichi who returned home in December 2022.

Ambassador Keisuke is a lawyer by profession who worked for years as an Attorney at the Criminal Bureau of the Ministry of Justice of Japan.

He has a vast experience as a Public Prosecutor and a Chief Prosecutor in the District Public Prosecutors Offices.

Ambassador Keisuke worked at the United Nations Secretariat in the early 1990s at the Crime and Criminal Justice Division at the Centre for Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs (CSDHA) based in Vienna, Austria and at the Department of International Economic and Social Affairs (DIESA) in Wien, Austria.

He was posted as First Secretary of the Mission of Japan to the European Union in 1995.

