Japan and UNICEF partnerships support cold chain in Samoa for Covid-19 vaccines deployment

With the assistance, Samoa will be able to procure medical equipment including ultra-low temperature freezers.

“Japan is very much committed to assist the Government of Samoa’s preparatory and response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of the international concerted efforts, we are glad to have this opportunity to support the Government of Samoa through UNICEF to provide transportation as ‘last one-mile support’ to ensure vaccination in Samoa,” said Genichi Terasawa, Japan’s Ambassador to Samoa.

“We thank the Government of Japan for its continued and strengthened partnership with UNICEF to support Samoa through the global pandemic,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett. “We will continue to work with the Government of Samoa, WHO and other partners, to ensure their health system is well prepared to respond appropriately to the ongoing threat of this pandemic.”

The grant will be used for the procurement of appropriate vehicles to provide logistical support to efficiently deliver Covid-19 vaccines to health facilities.

The fund will enhance the Government of Samoa’s vaccination effort, in the context of achieving universal health coverage, as well as help to strengthen the management of equipment during the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines over a 12-month period between 2021–22.

