Japan to fund reconstruction of Samoa’s Saipipi Primary School

The School Committee has received a grant of up to USD 129,686 (approximately SAT 333,000) under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) to fund the reconstruction of a new school building.

A Signing Ceremony to formalise the grant project was held earlier Wednesday at the Embassy in Apia, between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, Terasawa Genichi and President of Saipipi Primary School Committee, Tofa Peniamina.

The school’s current school building is more than fifteen years old and is deteriorating due to its age and exposure to numerous natural disasters such as cyclones.

It is expected that the GGP can enable a reconstruction of a new school building that houses eight classrooms, a library and a staff room.

Photo supplied Government Press