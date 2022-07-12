Japan funds a Patrol boat for Samoa

The Government of Japan Monday signed the funding agreement for Samoa to have a boat to patrol its economic zone to await the replacement patrol and surveillance vessel already commissioned by the Australian Government.

Japan is providing JPY$150 million ($3million talā) for the cost of the boat and the agreement was signed today by Japans Ambassador, HE Senta Keisuke and the Minister of Police and Prisons, Faualo Harry Shuster.

Ambassador Senta Keisuke said the assistance is through Japan’s economic and social development program, to procure a 17 meter patrol boat for Samoa’s maritime sector.

“The program is also expected to support he human capacity development specifically for the maritime unit of the Samoa police and user of the patrol boat,” said the Ambassador.

He said the assistance is based on the prioritised areas of Japans assistance in sustainable ocean based development declared at the PALM 2021 meeting.

The Minister of Police, Faualo Harry Shuster, Japan’s Ambassador HE Senta Keisuke, the Associate Minister, Fepuleai Faasavalu Faimata and the Commissioner of Police, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo.

The boat will also help assist Samoa with research, rescue and emergencies operations during disasters and Japan’s contribution is through its 5 year pathway development assistance for Samoa and further strengthens the relationship between the people of Samoa and Japan.

Faualo acknowledged the assistance citing the interest of both Samoa and Japan that date years back before their diplomatic ties was formalised in 1971.

He said Japan and Samoa share a common interest in protecting its common resource through the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and to date, both countries have agreed to assist each other.

“The boat will allow us to patrol and protect our economic zone which is very important to a small island like Samoa with very little resources,” said Faualo.

He also took the opportunity to convey his condolences in the unexpected passing of Japan’s former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.