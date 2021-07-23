Japan hands over new school building to Safotu village

The building funded by Japan was handed over by Japan’s Ambassador to Samoa, Genichi Terasawa

Ambassador Terasawa commended the village for their hard work and dedication for completing such a huge project.

The funding of the new building's construction was provided through the Embassy's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

Japan pledged $278,934.93 to fund the project.

Caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and caretaker Cabinet Ministers were among the honoured guests.

Tuilaepa congratulated only Safotu for their achievement as well as acknowledged ongoing support from the Government of Japan.

He also stressed the significance of children's education in securing a better future.

The construction work took the village seven months to complete.