Japan pledges $1 million in grant assistance to Samoa

A signing ceremony between the Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, Senta Keisuke and the Minister for Police and Prisons, Faualo Harry Schuster to formalize a new Grant Assistance for Japan’s Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) was held on Thursday at the Police Headquarters in Apia.

The ceremony was for two projects of up to USD 666,925 (approximately SAT 1,774,000) in total.

While a grant of USD 353,988 (approximately SAT 942,000) will fund the provision of 10 new Toyota Land Cruisers to boost the Police’s daily operations for protecting the public against crime and threats.

Another grant of USD 312,937 (approximately SAT832,000) will fund the provision of two new Toyota Land Cruisers, one new Toyota 30 Seat Coaster and one new Isuzu Cargo Truck to Prisons.

The same funding will include the construction of a new prison hall with stage, kitchen, storage and four toilets and four shower rooms plus a 5,000-litre water tank at Vaiaata Prison to improve their correctional services through humane treatment of inmates and contribute to a safe and crime-free society in Samoa.

According to Faualo, this is a tremendous improvement for additional assets to the Ministry with the service delivery of its core functions to the people of Samoa as well as our international partners.

“I believe we can all agree that crimes and calls for Police assistance has increased significantly hence the need for additional and appropriate resources such as these new vehicles to assist the Ministry,” he said.

“Projects of this kind will greatly assist the Ministry with its daily operations as well as ensuring budget savings for our Ministry to fund other needed priority needs.”

The Government of Japan continues to assist and commit in improving its relations with the Government of the Independent State of Samoa as this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two Governments.

Japan’s GGP aims to support small-scale projects directly benefitting the grass-roots level, as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of Samoa.

Photo credit: Supplied Caption: Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, Senta Keisuke and the Minister for Police and Prisons, Faualo Harry Schuster.