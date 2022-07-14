Japan presents WST$3million patrol boat to Samoa

Held at the Minister of Police’s office today, Lefau Harry Schuster, Ambassador of Japan, Senta Keisuke joined the minister in a signing ceremony of the grant-aid assistance.

Lefau highlighted the assistance allows Samoa to alleviate its security concerns in many levels.

“In providing this boat, there is security afforded to us to patrol our exclusive economic zone in the ocean which is a one common resource we share with you and also with our other sister nations in the South Pacific,” he added.

“It also allows us to patrol and protect our territory and alleviates our security concerns in full.

“Even though we’re a small nation, we do expect to be treated with respect because we are a nation that sovereign and therefore this provision of a boat from your country allows us to patrol our area and demand respect from those that come within our area and we would not be able to do that if we do not have a boat hence we welcome your great assistance,” he said.

The patrol boat meets Samoa’s need of maritime security in a timely manner and will be used by the Maritime Unit of the Samoa Police.

The boat will greatly contribute to police search and rescue roles, and cases of emergencies such as natural disasters.

Ambassador Keisuke said the grant aid assistance is to enhance the economic and social development of Samoa.

“I extend my best wishes for the successful implementation of this grant aid which is a significant contribution in strengthening the maritime security especially around the coastal areas of Samoa,” he added.

The assistance is based on the prioritised area of Japan’s assistance to sustainable oceans based on the rule declared together with the nine Pacific islands Leaders Meeting (PALM 9) in 2021.