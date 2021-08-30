Japan provides assistance to support Samoa’s Economic Social Development Programme

Notes were signed and exchanged between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. TERASAWA Genichi and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peseta Noumea SIMI.

The grant will enable the Ministry of Health to procure necessary dental equipment and accessories such as dental chairs, OPG scanning machine, as well as a mobile dental clinic vehicle to name a few. It is expected that this Grant Assistance will support the goals of efficient and a quality delivery of health and medical services across Samoa.

The assistance is a part of Japan’s new “Pacific Bond [Kizuna] Policy” based on the vision of Free and Open Indo-Pacific. The policy was pledged at the 9th Pacific Island Leaders Meeting (PALM9) held last month between Japan and Pacific Island Forum member countries. Through the Kizuna Policy, Japan intends to strengthen further its cooperation with Pacific Island countries to tackle various challenges.

In addition to this support, Japan has a track record of assisting the strengthening of the dental care system in Samoa: in 2018, Japan also funded the procurement of dental equipment including a dental mobile vehicle. This reaffirms Japan’s commitment to supporting the health sector with a medium to long-term development perspective.

The collaborative efforts between the two Governments of Japan and Samoa demonstrate commitment and contribution to improving health care services for the people of Samoa as well as strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.