Japan Provides Two New Buses for Loto Taumafai Society

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. TERASAWA Genichi, signed a grant contract with Leta’a Maiava Daniel Devoe, the Chief Executive Officer of Loto Taumafai Society (LTS), to formalise Japan’s funding assistance for the procurement of two new buses for people with disabilities.

The signing ceremony was hosted by the Embassy of Japan in Apia, earlier this week.

The organisation received a grant of up to USD $98,632 approximately SAT 252,000 provided under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The society has two buses operating for the transportation of its students from their homes to school and back, also used for the NGO’s community outreach program where Loto Taumafai visits children with severe disabilities across Upolu and Savaii, in their homes.

“Our two buses are left hand drives which have been operating for more than twelve years,” said Letaa.

“This assistance has come as a timely contribution to our work, as the buses we currently using are in need of replacing to ensure the safety of our children”.

Japan’s assistance to this project indicates its commitment not only to discourage discrimination but also to promote equal opportunities and treatment for the people with disabilities in Samoa.

The GGP is specifically designed to address basic human needs, which include sanitary environment, water supply, health, basic education, vocational training, and rural infrastructure. It is expected that this assistance will help further to strengthen the cordial relations currently enjoyed by the governments and the peoples of Japan and Samoa.

The Embassy of Japan in Apia is now accepting applications for Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects for Japanese Fiscal Year 2021 (1 April 2021 – 31 March 2022). Applications must be submitted to the Embassy of Japan, Level 2, B-Building, SNPF Plaza, Savalalo no later than 31 January 2021.