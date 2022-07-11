Japan reaffirms maritime security partnership with Samoa

An Exchange of Notes between the two Governments was signed today between Hon. Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster, Minister for Police and Prisons of Samoa, and H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa.

The Exchange of Notes formalizes a grant assistance to the amount of JPY 150,000,000 (approximately WST 3,000,000) which will enable the procurement of a Patrol Boat (17m long) to support the Samoa Police maritime surveillance and law enforcement programme.

The new vessel will further enhance Samoa’s maritime capability to ensure: ongoing protection of her territorial waters and marine resources; enhanced border protection from external security threats ranging from transnational crime, illegal immigration to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing; and provision of effective emergency response services for disasters, such as coastline surveillance, search and rescue operations.

The signing of the Exchange of Notes illustrates the continued friendship and warm relations between Japan and Samoa.