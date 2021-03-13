Japan supports building projects in two Samoa schools

Palauli Sisifo College School Committee received a grant of up to USD 209,903 (approx SAT 526,000) to construct a new hall building for gatherings and assembling activities.

Falefa Primary School Committee received a grant of up to USD 135,525 (approx SAT 342,000) for urgently needed renovation work for the existing school building.

The building accommodates nine rooms as well as the existing toilet blocks.

The 17-year-old building is deteriorating due to exposure to several cyclones and adverse weather conditions.

Japan’s Ambassador to Samoa, Terasawa Genichi signed over the grants under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) to the representatives of the two schools yesterday (Friday).

Photo supplied Embassy of Japan