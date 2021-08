The grant of 100 million yen has been made possible through the Japanese government’s Grant Aid Assistance for the Economic Social Development Programme.

The Embassy of Japan said the grant is expected to support the goals of efficient and a quality delivery of health and medical services across Samoa.”

Notes were signed by Japan’s Ambassador to Samoa, Terasawa Genichi and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peseta Noumea Simi last Thursday.