Joseph Parker edges points win over Dereck Chisora

Parker has come back from being knocked down less than 10 seconds into the first round to score a split decision points victory in Manchester, England on Sunday (NZ time).

In what was a close bout throughout the 12 rounds, the former WBO world champion was the stronger of the two fighters in the second half of the contest, doing just enough to notch his fifth straight win.

Parker won the fight 116-111 and 115-113 on two of the three judges' scorecards, with the other judge scoring it 115-113 for Chisora.

The result extended the 29-year-old's professional record to 29-2, with 37-year-old Chisora falling to 32-11.

The fight was Parker's first since parting ways with longtime trainer Kevin Barry and teaming up with Irishman Andy Lee.

Photo Matchroom Boxing/ Joseph Parker FB