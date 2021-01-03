Joseph Parker's speed is a path back to heavyweight title, says Sergio Mora

Parker returns to the ring against Junior Fa on February 27, at Auckland's Spark Arena - his first fight in 367 days - with his eyes firmly planted on 2021 bringing him back to the top of the heavyweight mountain.

Parker came up short against WBC, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a unification bout back in 2018, and hasn't fought a top ten fighter since July of the same year when he went the distance with Dillian Whyte in a slugfest.

But, he still possess the skills to reach the heights of December 2016 when he outpointed Andy Ruiz to win the WBO strap acording to the 40-year-old Californian known as 'The Latin Snake'.

Speaking to Newshub, Mora - who is now one of the sports leading analysts with DAZN - believes Parker's fast hands and exceptional movement sets him aside from the rest of the division.

"The first I watched [Joseph] Parker live was the Anthony Joshua fight and I was super impressed," Mora says.

"Yes he came up short, but he was the first guy to go the distance with Joshua and Parker's style forced the champion to adjust the gameplan that had seen him decimate the entire division.

"Parker has the type of speed that kills, his chin is something special and he is a true warrior with the Pacific Island spirit. I can see him right back in the mix with a couple more wins.

"It's the heavyweight division - anything can happen and Parker impresses me."