Kidney disease cases increase in Samoa

TV1 Samoa reported the Samoan National Kidney Foundation is seeing an increase every year.

Leituala Ben Matalavea said there were still people who did not want to acknowledge they had been affected, especially those with diabetes and high blood pressure.

He said just as the number of people affected by diabetes and high blood pressure kept rising, the number of people needing dialysis was also increasing.

Leituala urged those with non-communicable diseases to get help because they will most certainly end up at the Samoa Kidney Foundation for dialysis.

Photo source National Kidney FoundationSamoa/Facebook