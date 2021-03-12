 

Kidney disease cases increase in Samoa

BY: Loop Pacific
10:28, March 12, 2021
10 reads

The number of people in Samoa with kidney disease has surpassed 500.

TV1 Samoa reported the Samoan National Kidney Foundation is seeing an increase every year.

Leituala Ben Matalavea said there were still people who did not want to acknowledge they had been affected, especially those with diabetes and high blood pressure.

He said just as the number of people affected by diabetes and high blood pressure kept rising, the number of people needing dialysis was also increasing.

Leituala urged those with non-communicable diseases to get help because they will most certainly end up at the Samoa Kidney Foundation for dialysis.

 

Photo source National Kidney FoundationSamoa/Facebook 

     

Tags: 
Samoa
Kidney disease cases increase
  • 10 reads