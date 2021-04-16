Late Dickson Bishop “Pisopu” remembered for contribution to education in Samoa

Bishop was also instrumental in his commitment to equipping and grooming the youths through the Scouts movement in Samoa.

Caretaker Minister for Works, Transport and Infrastructure Tapunu’u Papalii Niko Lee Hang said Bishop’s milestone accomplishments in his service to Samoa culminated in the conferring of the government of Samoa’s esteemed award – the Samoa Certificate of Excellence in 1993, in honour of his contribution and achievements in education and youth development in Samoa.

“Many remember Mr. Bishop ‘Pisupo’, as the former Principal of Leifiifi Intermediate School, and the first Principal of Robert Louis Stevenson’s School.

I believe many of his former students are serving our country in various fields, and continue to positively contribute to all facets of Samoa’s economic development; and of course his leadership in the Scouts movement in Samoa, which remained very much part of his life until his passing,” he said in his tribute to the late educationist.

Bishop was laid to rest yesterday (Thursday).

Photo supplied Government Media