Law Council of Australia voices concern about Samoa’s political stand-off

It has been nine weeks since voters went to the polls and the two leadership contenders, the long-time PM Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and his former deputy-turned-rival, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, both still claim to be the legitimate prime minister.

There have been several cases and appeals before the Supreme Court, where the decisions have generally backed the position of Fiame's FAST Party, prompting Tuilaepa to accuse the judges of "conspiring" with his opponents.

"Australia's legal profession has full confidence in Samoa's judiciary to resolve these constitutional matters thoroughly and independently, and in accordance with the applicable legal framework," said Law Council president Dr Jacoba Brasch QC.

"An independent judiciary is the cornerstone of the rule of law and anchors the integrity of the democratic process."

