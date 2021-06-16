 

Law Council of Australia voices concern about Samoa’s political stand-off

BY: Loop Pacific
14:59, June 16, 2021
The Law Council of Australia has added its voice to international calls for the rule of law to be respected in Samoa amid the country's ongoing political stand-off.

It has been nine weeks since voters went to the polls and the two leadership contenders, the long-time PM Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and his former deputy-turned-rival, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, both still claim to be the legitimate prime minister.

There have been several cases and appeals before the Supreme Court, where the decisions have generally backed the position of Fiame's FAST Party, prompting Tuilaepa to accuse the judges of "conspiring" with his opponents.

"Australia's legal profession has full confidence in Samoa's judiciary to resolve these constitutional matters thoroughly and independently, and in accordance with the applicable legal framework," said Law Council president Dr Jacoba Brasch QC.

"An independent judiciary is the cornerstone of the rule of law and anchors the integrity of the democratic process."

