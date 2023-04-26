Leader of the Catholic Church in Samoa dies in Auckland

"Let us join in prayer and love with our brothers and sisters in Samoa as they mourn the loss of their spiritual leader. We the Bishops, Priests, deacons and Catechists and people of the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago offer our heartfelt prayers and Sympathy to Samoa," said Bishop Peter Brown of the Diocese of Samoa - Pago Pago.

Archbishop Alapati is believed to the youngest Samoan seminarian to be ordained a priest. He was 24 when he was ordained in 1977.

He served in American Samoa at Fagatogo, Laulii and Holy Family, Fatuoaiga. He was a vocal church leader and a constant critic of the former Human Rights Protection Party Government and its leader Tuilaepa Sailele Tuilaepa Sailele.