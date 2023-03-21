Leading New Zealand lawyers and judges heading to Samoa next month

Marie Dyhrberg and a King's Council​ team will be in Apia to carry out a two-day jury trial workshop.

Dyhrberg told Pacific Mornings with Aggie the idea started from a similar trip to Vanuatu two years ago. Samoa was on the cards, but was delayed by Covid-19.

“We’re hoping that we will be able to continue developing the workshop. Continue our lengths with Samoa, but we also intend to taking it to the Cook Islands, and Tonga as well and others as well.

Dyhrberg says Vanuatu judicial system did need help.

“It’s very clear and was obvious to us that the skills and experience and the opportunity to observe that is wanting over there and they were keen."

The workshop that was run in Vanuatu, Dyhrberg says, was so popular it was sold out.

“They couldn’t believe how many people turned up.

“Both prosecution and defence, so we want prosecutors to be good as well, as well as defence, it’s not one sided.

"But the more they can engage and practise and learn and do all of this stuff the better they will become and we can certainly assist in that way.”

Dyhrberg says such collaboration allows for better legal system practice that sees a stop to crime and better chances given to people who didn’t have a good start in life, and ended up in the legal system.

“We believe in this, and this is going to be something that will just grow and develop and become part of what we contribute but also how the different bars around the Pacific can link with us and link with each other.”

She says better legal systems and lawyers would see two thirds of prison population gone, as many don’t need to be in prisons.

“It’s that lost life, where you need to be able to really represent your client well, get the best outcome for them because everyone deserves happiness.

“We just see how there are so many people just keep trapped in this downward spiral and it’s so hard to get out.”

