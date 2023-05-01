League great Sione Faumuina to don boxing gloves following fitness-focused reality TV show

The Match Fit docuseries, now in its third season features sport stars talking about their life, career and mental health.

PMN News reports former New Zealand Warrior Sione Faumuina is one of eight former NRL legends on the show, and says the experience has been a timely reminder to stay on top of his health.

“It’s funny because that used to be our job. We used to get paid to play and stay fit. For a lot of us former players it’s like ‘oh well, don’t need to train anymore'.

“But being on the journey with the brothers on Match Fit, it sort of hit home that ‘hey you know what, we gotta carry this on, we gotta keep going’.

“Being on the show was just the ignition that we needed."

Match Fit season three is named League Legends and features the likes of Jerry Seuseu, Ali Lauati'iti, Henry Fa’afili, Clinton Toopi, Paul Rauhihi, Hame Lauaki, Shontayne Hape and Sione Faumuina.

And guiding the boys are two NRL greats and premiership winners, Tawera Nikau and Ruben Wiki, who trained and mentored the group.

Faumuina says learning from the duo was very impactful.

“I can see why they were such leaders within the teams that they played in. Not just around health, wellness and training but also a lot around leadership.

“I was forever picking their brains off camera, sitting down trying to get one-on-ones with them. It was a real eye opener for me getting to learn from those two.”

Faumuina adds that one of the biggest takeaways from the show was learning the importance of having others to share your journey with.

"You don't have to go on this journey alone. When we all came together, it really did create a bond - I was like 'hey man, I miss this, I miss this connection, I miss being around you guys' and that really helped.

"What I've taken into every day is checking in, on our friends and family. Knowing that you know what, I don't have to go through this health and wellness journey by myself. There are people there that can help me."

Faumuina will now turn his focus towards a boxing bout next month, as he takes on All Blacks Sevens legend DJ Forbes in the upcoming I Am Hope Fight for Life.

He says his participation in the Match Fit series was definitely a catalyst for jumping in the ring.

"100 per cent it did, not only the training aspect of it but now I've got the support of the brothers, I'm pretty fortunate the boys are getting behind me".

Photo Fight for Life