LEAO - a project by Auckland-born Samoan musician David Feauai-Afaese

His music is influenced by the traditional Samoan-pop staples The Samoan Surfriders, Punialava'a and The Five Stars, with contemporary rock 'n' roll thrown in, inspired by themes of rediscovery, reconnection, and feeling outsider to one's own culture.

It's said if Flying Nun Records set up an office in Samoa, this would be the music the iconic indie label would release.

LEAO - a three piece - performed live for RNZ's Music 101 over the weekend, but host Charlotte Ryan enjoyed the show so much she got another song to air on today's Nine to Noon show.

While Feauai-Afaese spoke a bit of Samoan at home, growing up in Auckland, he needed some help in translating what he wanted his lyrics to say.

So he sat down with his sister and other members of his family so he could get the Samoan language correct.