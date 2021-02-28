Letuimanu’asina Emma Kruse Vaai appointed National University of Samoa's new Pro Vice Chancellor

The appointment effective from 4 February 2021 is for 3 years.

She is taking over from former Pro Chancellor A’eau Chris Hazelman who has chaired the NUS Council for 6 years.

A statement said Letuimanu’asina holds a PhD from the University of NSW, Sydney Australia and other qualifications from Victoria University of Wellington which includes an Honorary Phd in Literature.

She has worked at NUS as a lecturer, Professor of English and Applied Linguistics and as Deputy Vice Chancellor from 2005-2016.

She was also Deputy CEO at the Samoa Polytechnic from 2001-2005 and was most recently the CEO for Samoa Qualifications Authority.

As NUS Pro Chancellor and Chair she will be leading the NUS Council in ensuring the University performs its functions in attaining the highest standards of excellence in education, training and research promoting economic and social development in Samoa.

Letuimanu’asina is also one of Samoa’s leading poets and writers of short stories.

Her writing is notable for its blending of the Samoan and English languages, which echoes her academic interest in bilingualism in Samoa and the connections between language use and cultural identity.

Photo file source Victoria University of Wellngton