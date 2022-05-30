Local Samoan farmers praised for progressing sustainable food and income security

The farmers are members of the Punauli Farmers and Fisheries Association that hosted its first Talomua on Saturday. The event was organised by the Association in partnership with farmers and fishers of Siumu.

The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt said the event indicated good collaboration within the village to drive agriculture and fisheries development to sustain food, nutrition and income security.

He thanked and congratulated the Punauli Association for the successful coordination of the Talomua event.

The ministry worked with the livestock and crop famers, and fishers to showcase their finest produce.

The ministry also provided farming tools and equipment, seed and seedlings of various crops to support village-led agriculture and fisheries events.

The theme of the Talomua was, “Galulue Punoua’i mo le Ulua’i Seleselega” – Work Hard for the First Harvest.