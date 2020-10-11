Locals hunt for ocean delicacy as palolo season begins in Samoa

They are found in shallow coral reefs, are often electric blue in colour, and Samoans only have a small window to ka palolo (catch palolo), because they only appear for a few days every year.

The hunting also has to be done in darkness, usually in the early hours of the morning, because the palolo melt in the sunlight.

The palolo is the edible portion of a polychaete worm, and the mating season of the palolo follows the lunar cycle — typically on the seventh night after the October full moon.

"It's got all the elements of a magical story — they're like little vampires mixed with a werewolf," said Elizabeth Ah Hi from Samoa's Palolo Festival.

Under the waning moon, the palolo will detach its lower half, where its reproductive organs are, and the "tail" will float to the surface of the water and release eggs and sperm in a mass synchronised spawning event.

"Coral, fish, shellfish and other sea organisms will also spawn at this time and the larvae of some animals will feed on the eggs and larvae of other animals and it's a means of survival," said Magele Etuati Ropeti from Samoa's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF).

The head of the palolo then sinks back under the ocean's surface to start the process again, unaware of the human feasting frenzy taking place on the surface.

Palolo are steeped in both mystery and Samoan tradition, and while the idea of eating sea worms might not sound appealing to some, Ms Ah Hi says they are "delicious".

"It's literally like taking a bite of the big blue sea because the sea has so many different flavours — it's salty and tastes like abalone, oysters and mussels," she said.

"Some palolo hunters like to eat it on the spot while they're still fresh and wriggly, but most Samoans like it prepared really simply — fried with butter and onions and on a savoury base like taro or banana chips."

Photo Ministry of Fisheries Samoa