Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show opens doors for Samoa tourism

The show is the USA's most prestigious travel event, enabling marketers to reach a large number of consumers and travel agents under one roof.

According to Samoa Tourism Authority, such a large-scale international event is crucial for Samoa given the huge potential to drive awareness amongst consumers and also create an abundance of opportunities to work with the U.S travel agents, tour operators and members of the press.

Going onto its 18th year and 110 events later, the Travel & Adventure Show Series has connected over 1.89 million travel enthusiasts with over 4,500 unique travel marketers in a professional setting that facilitates face-to-face conversations.

It has also impacted a very high volume in travel bookings.

Each year, America's most avid travelers flock to their favorite travel show to find, plan and book their dream vacation.

Samoa’s delegation consisted of Samoa Tourism representatives Poinsettia Taefu from Samoa and Cherise Nketiah, who is the Authority’s North American Representative.

They were assisted by Samoan reality TV star Asuelu Pula'a from the well-known U.S "90 Day Fiance" T.V show and the renowned Punialava'a band members, Nanai Viellani and Melody Peteru.

The team, along with the Teine o le Manuia dance group delivered a variety of cultural items and performances over the two-day event.These included live renditions of Punialava’a’s popular songs and contemporary hits in Samoan which drew visitor attention to the Samoa booth.

The Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show was held from 18-19 February at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California.

Photo Samoa Tourism Authority