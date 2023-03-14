Lui is new Samoa Chamber of Commerce CEO

Lui takes over from former CEO, Lemauga Hobart Vaai, who resigned to move overseas in late January 2023.

The newly appointed CEO was officially introduced to Chamber members at their meeting held on 6 March 2023.

Lui is a former ACEO for the Aid Coordination and Debt Management division under the Ministry of Finance and has served the Government for over 19 years.

With her high calibre and vast experience in the public service, Lui’s appointment will look to further foster the Public-Private Partnership.

She has also been running her business over the last few years and is part of the private sector and currently undertaking her Master’s online on a part time basis.

In a statement, SCCI acknowledged its outgoing CEO for his services to the Chamber for over 12 years and wished him well on his future endeavors.

The Chamber looks forward to having Lui at the forefront of Samoa’s National Private Sector Organization, to lead and advocate for its members.

At theChamber’s first monthly Members Meeting for 2023, members and the business community, were given an update on the work conducted by the SCCI Executive Council and Secretariat which includes policy issues being addressed to government officials and the sharing of any upcoming opportunities for the business community.

The March Members Meeting for 2023was chaired by SCCI President Seulupe Michelle Macdonald and attended by 83 members.

Through its Public Private Partnership, the meeting featured a Q&A during its policy update, with the Ministry of Customs and Revenue (MCR) on the Business License Amendment Regulations 2022.

The MCR Acting Chief Executive Officer/Commissioner Fonoti Talaitupu Lia Taefu, ACEO (Taxpayer Services) Auimatagi Michael Maua and ACEO (Policy, Performance and Improvement) Theresa Amosa-Alatupe attended to provide an update to members on the new amendments and processes.

The Secretariat update to its members was provided by SCCI Member services Manager Lote Lima, focusing on private sector issues raised in the last quarter as well as requesting assistance from members of the business community in participating in the SCCI Business Confidence Survey 2023.

The Chamber welcomed two new members to its membership since its last members meeting in October 2022.