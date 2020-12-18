Major flooding caused by extreme heavy rain in Samoa

River banks have burst and police are now blocking people trying to enter the town where most streets are under water.

According to RNZ Pacific, Apia resident, Georgina Newton, said it's worse than the flooding experienced in Cyclone Evan eight years ago.

People who are already in town, probably went there this morning, before the flooding started will be stuck in town."

"We have a store in town and it's flooding and my Mum is actually in there stuck, she can't get out. Every single store in town must be flooded by now."

RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Apia, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia, is unable to leave his house due to the major flooding.

He said there was major flooding around the Apia park area, making it difficult to drive to Apia.

"The Vaisigano river has burst its banks, causing major flooding to those living near the river. People were advised last night to move to higher ground"

Autagavaia said the Samoa Meteorology Office has forecast more rain in the next few days.

Photo: Samoa Disaster Management Office Caption: Flooding in Apia