Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo confirmed that the body was that of a man in his late 60s.

Auapaau said the man had already passed away when his body was found.

“Police received reports on Saturday morning and we’re currently looking into it,” he said.

According to Auapaau, the body is currently at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital morgue awaiting a post mortem.

However the process may be delayed as there are no local or overseas pathologist to conduct the post mortem.