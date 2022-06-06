 

Manono islanders commemorate Samoa’s 60th Independence

BY: Loop Pacific
14:15, June 6, 2022
Residents of Manono island ended four days of celebrations for Samoa’s independence anniversary with feasting.

The two denominations on the island, the Methodist church and the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa joined hands for the celebrations yesterday.

Earlier in the week, residents participated in parades, a flag raising and ava ceremony and sports.

There was also traditional Samoan entertainment and the fautasi races which were held after a lapse of nearly three years.

This is the first time that Manono hosted events following a Cabinet decision to encourage all villages and constituencies to organise their own celebrations.

The independence festivities will be celebrated for a whole year.

 

Photo Talaia Mika  Caption: Manono island residents celebrate 

     

