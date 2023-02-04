Manslaughter plea in Samoa

The Samoa Observer reports the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of being armed with a dangerous weapon, through her lawyer.

Supreme Court Justice, Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma, noted the plea and adjourned the matter for the parties to prepare pre-sentencing documents by March 8.

According to a report received by the Police, initially the mother beat her 11-year-old daughter, who ran off and angered the mother.

The mother then allegedly picked up a stone and took aim at her disobedient child, but the stone instead hit her 13-year-old daughter.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Papali'i Monalisa Tia'i-Keti said the 13-year-old was later taken to the hospital complaining of a sore head. She died a few days later.

