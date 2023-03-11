"Mass casualty motor vehicle accident' involving bus in Samoa

Initial reports indicate the bus went off the road and overturned injuring passengers.

The accident was confirmed by the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority (SFESA) Commissioner, Tanuvasa Petone Mauga in an interview.

According to Tanuvasa, SFESA teams were deployed to the scene and they are also gathering all details of the incident.

He said that a full report is expected to be ready by next week especially on how many people were injured and whether any lives were lost.

A statement issued by SFESA on its official Facebook page revealed that the Authority’s rescue teams and supporting agencies worked together to ensure the safety of the people affected.

“The public is advised that a mass casualty motor vehicle accident has occurred at Sauano Fagaloa,” reads the statement.

“While the cause of the incident is yet to be determined the Authority would like advise everyone traveling towards Fagaloa and everywhere to please be cautious and drive safely.

“The heavy rains and slippery roads can endanger the traveling public and can cause serious accidents.”

Videos going viral on social media of the scene of the accident showed crowds of people swarming to the bus with efforts to help the injured passengers.

Eyewitnesses account have alleged that the cause of the accident was due to problems with the bus’s brakes.

Photo credit SFESA