Methodist churches pray for unity in Samoa as political stalemate continues

The service led by the Methodist president, Reverend Faulalo Leti was held at the main Methodist Church in Faleula on Upolu on Sunday.

Rev. Faulalo delivered an emotional speech urging everyone to pray.

“Let us work together, pray together my fellow Methodist family, for our nation’s crisis. Not only that of the government, but as well as the uncertainties within our own churches with regards to the divergences between churches and the ministers, that is the purpose of this service,” Rev. Leti said.

“We’ve come together to pray in unity, praise our heavenly Father and deliver him our problems as well as for the hardships brought forth by the pandemic, this we tell him through this service and our prayers.”

Methodist church ministers and members from as far as Manono Island also travelled by boat to Upolu to attend the service.

Leaders on Savai’i conducted services in their synods for members who did not travel to Upolu.

Samoan Methodist churches overseas also held services for members to pray for Samoa.

Photo: Talaia Mika