Ministry of Health and WHO reaffirm commitment for a healthier and safer Samoa

The Minister of Health, Afioga Valasi Luapitofanua Toogamaga Tafito Selesele met with the World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Samoa, Dr. Baoping Yang in Apia yesterday.

“I am grateful for the kind gesture and the support WHO has given to Samoa especially at the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic, even the Measles in 2019 plus the fight against chronic diseases, NCD in particular,” said Minister Valasi in a statement.

“The Government wishes to confirm our support for all the current health projects and interventions done and in progress. I am not here to make any new changes unless otherwise advised by our health experts. Our priority now is pushing our national immunization for our population.”

To further strengthen the mutual and beneficial partnership with WHO, the Health Minister listed four main health priorities.

The priorities include strengthening health systems, reducing the burden of avoidable disease burden and premature deaths particularly Non-Communicable Diseases and controlling Communicable Diseases and protecting the health of women and children.

Another priority involves protecting Samoan people from public health events including disease outbreaks.

Photo supplied Government of Samoa Caption: Minister of Health, Afioga Valasi Luapitofanua Toogamaga Tafito Selesele (left) and the World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Samoa, Dr. Baoping Yang