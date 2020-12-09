Missionaries brighten up Christmas spirit at Samoa’s Campus of Hope

Missionaries, Jim & Mindy Wiese dressed up as Santa and Mrs Claus and paid the children a visit with balloons of different shapes and colours, reading materials, toys and sweets, as well as stationery.

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang said the visit is very special for the children.

“You have welcomed the Christmas spirit into the Campus of Hope and given many of these children an experience that I’m sure they will never forget.”

“It is always a blessed feeling to witness God’s love for us through the Good Samaritans that visit us here at the Campus of Hope.

“The beautiful Christmas gesture by our missionaries turned Santa & Mrs Claus, is humbling, and we are very grateful,” she said in a speech.

The children of hope also entertained Santa & Mrs Clause with their favorite songs and dancing items.

“Thank you Jim & Mindy Wiese for going the extra mile to show the children of hope that you care. We appreciate you and we pray good health so that you’ll continue with your missionary work in Samoa,” Chang said.

The Wieses moved to Samoa from Missouri last year. They have been faithful church members and missions supporters for 30 years. In 2014, they took their first trip to Samoa and knew their call to missions was deeper than they realized. They went back to the island in 2016 and upon returning home, they immediately began the process of becoming missionaries.