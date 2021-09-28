Mixed reactions in Samoa to scrapping of daylight saving

Taro plantation farmer Leilani Duffer-Iosefo said it meant she would lose out on production.

"The extra daylight hours you can do a lot especially if you run a plantation and you have workers its more time for the workers to work," she said.

The Samoa Observer reports that former Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi brought daylight savings in 11 years ago to give people more time to tend to plantations, promote public health, and boost leisure time.

Samoa's government did not give a reason as to why daylight savings has stopped only sending out a press release advising residents to "continue following the normal time as currently in force".

Despite the impact on plantation workers other residents are glad to be rid of the policy.

Samoan Chef Dora Rossi said that not switching times means her staff don't have to work as late.

"We entertain our guests on the deck but the heat in the afternoon can be a bit much so I welcome an early sunset anytime of the year."

