More than 100 bikes heading from Griffith to Samoa to improve the lives of girls

The 110 bikes were gathered by the Soroptimist group in Griffith, part of an international movement to improve the lives of women and girls, as part of the organisation's 100th birthday.

The local community were asked to donate bikes in good condition with a volunteer restoring each one.

Buying a new or second-hand bike can be difficult for Samoans earning a small income of less than 10 tala (or $A5) a day, said the president of Soroptimist International Samoa, Leniu Asaua Faasino.

Some of the bikes will be given to girls who live in isolated or remote areas to give them a means of transport to get to the bus, school, or the shops, which can often be a walk of more than three kilometres.

But the bikes will be used for more than just getting around, with Ms Fassino working on partnership with hotels so they are also available for tourists to hire.

It is part of the group's work in assisting girls locally in paying school fees and giving them the skills to earn an income.

It is a goal shared by the Griffith chapter back in Australia.