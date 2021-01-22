More than 200 Samoan sailors return home today

The sailors flew on a flight from New Zealand earlier today.

They will undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine period and Covid-19 tests to ensure there is no risk to the communities.

The Samoa Shipping Services General Manager, Lautimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai confirmed the repatriation.

Lautimuia confirmed that there are more than 70 sailors still stranded, unble to return home due to various issues such as flight schedules, border restrictions and health requirements of the various ports.

He said others are still working overseas.

Lautimuia acknowledged the great assistance of the Samoan Government through the National Emergency Operation Centre, the support of Air New Zealand as well as the Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The sailors had sailed from the United States of America on Boxing Day and took a 16-day trip to Spain, arriving on 11 January. They stayed on board and refueled in Spain, then sailed for another 5 days to Genoa Italy.