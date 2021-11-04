More repatriation flights announced by Samoa's government

The former Minister responsible for Samoa Airways in the HRPP government has urged the government to put a leased aircraft to use for Covid-19 repatriation flights to save money for taxpayers.

TV1Samoa reports Lautafi Fio Purcell believes that if government uses the aircraft, currently parked in Brisbane, it would save millions and start paying for itself.

He was speaking after the government announced the 11 repatriation flights during the months of November and December.

The government has tasked a special committee to look into the pros and cons of taking on the leased aircraft.

Photo file