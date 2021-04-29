More Samoan workers heading to Australia

TV1 Samoa reports the group will join the more than 300 workers already in Australia working in the meat industry.

Assistant chief executive of the Ministry of Commerce and Labour, Lemalu Nele, says the office is not taking new applicants for seasonal work saying they are only taking applicants from 2018.

The Australian scheme gives work to Samoans on nine-month stints and are contracted to return for up to three years.

Lemalu says more than 700 workers are already employed in New Zealand since they resumed sending workers at the beginning of the year.