More women join Samoa Police

A total of 280 women officers are currently employed by the national force.

Deputy Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai Keti said the number has more than doubled in the past 5 years since Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil had taken over in 2016.

She made the comment at the International Women’s Day event held by the Samoa Police Women’s Advisory Network in collaboration with the Samoa Australia Police Partnership earlier this week.

Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailili Egon Keil said when he first become a Police Commissioner in 2015, there were only 136 women amongst the 650 staff members.

“And I’m happy to say that that number is now increased to 280 women…what a great achievement!”