More women show up to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Samoa

As of today, data released by the Samoa Ministry of Health showed that a total of 1,067 females have been fully vaccinated.

However, males have continued to dominate the numbers showing up for vaccination after they have recorded a total of 1,789 getting fully vaccination.

These numbers makes it 2,856 total number of people in Samoa – who have received their second dose of the vaccine.

The number of the eligible population who have already received the first dose of the vaccine has already reached 45,908 and comprise 25,511 males and 20,397 females.

The ministry is urging members of the public to bring their vaccination cards when they go for their second dose of the vaccine.

The second dose of the vaccination for frontliners in in Savai'i will be done at the Malietoa Tanumafili Hospital in Tuasivi.

Samoa is still COVID-19-free, however the Ministry of Health remains on alert upholding precautionary measures for the safety and wellbeing of its people.