A move to Samoa floated for USP following Fiji uncertainty

The revelation follows the Fiji government's deportation of USP vice-chancellor and president (VCP) Pal Ahluwalia and his wife after they were whisked away from their home in the middle of the night by immigration officers.

Samoa's minister of education has revealed that moving the university headquarters to Samoa will be on the agenda of today's USP Council meeting.

Loau Keneti Sio said the manner in which USP president and vice-chancellor Pal Ahluwalia was removed will also be tabled.

There were issues to work through in moving much of a large campus, said Loau, but they were not insurmountable and Samoa offered many advantages, including stability.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's foreign ministry has expressed concern at the implications of VCP Ahluwalia's removal, and said it would work with other USP Council members for a resolution.

It has sought information from the Fiji government.