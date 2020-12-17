MV Island Chief given green light to enter Samoa harbour

The ship was earlier banned from entering the country two of its crew members were tested positive for Covid-19 when it arrived in Fiji over a week ago.

National Emergency Operation Center Chairman, Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo has given the approval under a strict set of conditions to be closely monitored as are all vessels that have entered Samoa since the country went into Covid-19 lockdown in March.

The vessel will arrive without the two positively tested crew members who remain in quarantine in Fiji.

The sailors had originally been tested in Fiji about a week ago because of Samoa’s border control requirements – ie for all crew members of cargo ships to present current negative test results before entering.

The NEOC says Samoa’s regulations for clearance would need to be satisfied with a letter before the vessel can be allowed to dock in Apia, to offload cargo of food supplies and other imports.

The NEOC Chairman issued a statement to clarify that the decision comes after the remaining 10 crew members of MV Island Chief have been repeatedly tested and retested for Covid-19, with results returning negative.

Agafili says the NEOC’s decision to allow the container ship to travel to Samoa follows constant discussion between the major parties involved including SPA and MoH, the ship’s agent and Fiji’s Health Ministry.

“The boat is expected to arrive at Matautu wharf early this week and all our health requirements apply such as a medical clearance and a negative COVID test for all the crew members”.

“The protocol for entering our borders will be strictly applied as per Covid-19 protection process”.

The head of Samoa's NEOC says the team assigned to service the boat will be in full PPE, masks and gloves including the stevedoring service providers.