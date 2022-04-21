MV LADY SAMOA IV due to arrive in Samoa in August

The vessel was launched this week at the Setoda Shipyard of Naikai Zosen Corporation in Hiroshima.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa attended the naming and launching event online from Apia and was joined by the Ambassador of Samoa to Japan, Fa'alava'au Perina Sila-Tualaulelei, Senior Coordinator, International Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ohmura Kazuyoshi, the Mayor of Onomichi City Mr Hiratani Yukihiro, JICS and the President and executives of the Naikai Zosen Corporation.

Ambassador Sila-Tualaulelei thanked the Government of Japan for its continued assistance to Samoa’s development aspirations.

“This vessel will contribute in strengthening Samoa’s maritime connectivity and enhance safe and efficient sea transportation, economic and trade links with American Samoa,” Ambassador Sila-Tualaulelei said.

The vessel was built under Japan’s grant aid assistance.

MV LADY SAMOA IV features an environment-friendly design with consideration for passenger comfort, advanced technology throughout and is equipped to handle a wide variety of cargo shipment.

It can carry 280 passengers and 17 crew.

The vessel will remain at the shipyard in Hiroshima to be outfitted, to undergo a series of performance inspections, and provide operational training to its Samoan crew before it is delivered to Samoa in August.

Photo supplied