National consultations necessary on Sunday public activities in Samoa

She acknowledged that this is one of the conversations by Cabinet during its review of the State of Emergency Orders over a week ago according to a report by Savali newspaper.

“I think the point is to be made that the Sunday ban was done under emergency conditions (State of Emergency Order). So it’s not really a law per say, it was a condition that was put in place to protect people under COVID situations,” she explained.

“But if this is the wish of the country, that we do move or adopt a law where we keep the Sabbath, then I think that is something that needs a dedicated law,” added Fiame reiterating that it’s a national issue which the country need to discuss, “because no one had a discussion about Sunday banning, it was all part of the protection for COVID.”

The Prime Minister made the comments at a press conference last week.

