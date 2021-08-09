 

National consultations necessary on Sunday public activities in Samoa

BY: Loop Pacific
08:11, August 9, 2021
37 reads

The people’s views will be needed to trigger a ban on Sunday activities such as trading hours for local businesses, says Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

She acknowledged that this is one of the conversations by Cabinet during its review of the State of Emergency Orders over a week ago according to a report by Savali newspaper.

“I think the point is to be made that the Sunday ban was done under emergency conditions (State of Emergency Order). So it’s not really a law per say, it was a condition that was put in place to protect people under COVID situations,” she explained.

“But if this is the wish of the country, that we do move or adopt a law where we keep the Sabbath, then I think that is something that needs a dedicated law,” added Fiame reiterating that it’s a national issue which the country need to discuss, “because no one had a discussion about Sunday banning, it was all part of the protection for COVID.”

The Prime Minister made the comments at a press conference last week.

 

Photo file 

Tags: 
Samoa
Sunday public activities
trading
  • 37 reads