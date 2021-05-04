National First Aid Training attracts Samoa’s public and private sector representatives

The training was one of the events celebrated by the Ministry responsible for Occupational Safety and Health to commemorate World Day for Safety and Health at work.

The Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour in collaboration with the Samoa Red Cross Society and the International Labour Organisation facilitated a one week training from 19-23 April 2021.

“The continuous support from the International Labour Organization made this training possible”, said MCIL’s Chief Executive Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling.

“The training which is aimed at encouraging private and public sector organisations to have First Aid Certificates was also presented to the participants that had successfully completed their training the week prior.