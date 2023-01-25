National University of Samoa decreases enrolment fees

The fees have been lowered from $322 to $122.

However, the difference of $200 is now added to the Semester 1 tuition fee to be paid later in Week 5 or by partial arrangement up to Week 14.

A statement from NUS said, management also decided that there will be one enrolment for the whole year.

The Semester 2 enrolment administration fee will now be added to the Semester 2 tuition fee as the Student ICT use levy.

The reduced enrolment fee of $122 consists of just the $61 for the Enrolment Package and the $61 for the Student Association Fee.

Photo NUS Facebook